Router Protocol Trading 107.3% Higher This Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 107.3% higher against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $53.12 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.42 or 0.00035404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.88 or 0.00484828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.00231238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004935 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00041442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.82 or 0.01159500 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,234,833 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

