Royale Finance (ROYA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00092587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.88 or 0.00514169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00232700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004934 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.57 or 0.01168242 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040365 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

