Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading 34% Lower Over Last Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $1.61 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00088690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.95 or 0.00475753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00230687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.58 or 0.01148704 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

