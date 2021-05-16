Ruler Protocol (RULER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $310,285.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $83.74 or 0.00181669 BTC on exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $313,085.73 and $310,285.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00090358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.29 or 0.00475760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00231875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004898 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.57 or 0.01179312 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00041461 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

