Rupee One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $44,927.68 and approximately $33.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077643 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,212,350 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

