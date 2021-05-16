S.Finance (SFG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. S.Finance has a total market cap of $157,592.36 and $1.26 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00004002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, S.Finance has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00087074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.15 or 0.01130023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00116197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

SFG is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

