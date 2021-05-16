Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0072

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $21.56 million and $4.41 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $716.32 or 0.01544335 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

