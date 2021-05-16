SafeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $570.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $570.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,875.98 or 1.00620791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00052631 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $676.98 or 0.01484841 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.35 or 0.00715789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012198 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.85 or 0.00394462 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00244828 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005944 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

