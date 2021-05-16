SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and approximately $31.10 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.00515175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00232801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $555.68 or 0.01178070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.31 or 0.01223921 BTC.

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

