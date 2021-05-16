Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $1.27 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Enphase Energy accounts for 0.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,090 shares of company stock valued at $38,487,607. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

