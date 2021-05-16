Savix Reaches Market Cap of $649,649.11 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $9.89 or 0.00021623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Savix has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $649,649.11 and approximately $55,858.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00088016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $515.65 or 0.01127051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00116597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Savix Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 102,807 coins and its circulating supply is 65,667 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

