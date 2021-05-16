Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $13.92 million and $47,034.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00090787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.58 or 0.00516273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00231434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004918 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.36 or 0.01190784 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00041575 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,865,839,071 coins and its circulating supply is 10,065,844,071 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

