Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 48,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Apple by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 11,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,739,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

