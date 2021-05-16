Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Schrödinger worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $4,716,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jorg Weiser sold 418 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $32,746.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,202,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,599,881 shares of company stock valued at $139,676,039 in the last quarter.

SDGR stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.