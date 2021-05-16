Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Cut by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,932 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 4.3% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $26,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 359,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.47 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

