Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.7% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 609.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 59,315 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54.

