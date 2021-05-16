Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $77.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54.

