Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.