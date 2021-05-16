Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Boosted by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $100.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

