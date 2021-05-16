Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,331,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $100.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.45. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

