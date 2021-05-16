Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $104,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57.

