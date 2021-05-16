Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.84 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,586,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $88.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

