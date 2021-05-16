Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Science Applications International worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIC opened at $88.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.