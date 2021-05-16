ScPrime Hits Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $7,986.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00086209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.82 or 0.00479741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00084643 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003646 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00020477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,733,539 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,928 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

