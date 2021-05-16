Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $99.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

