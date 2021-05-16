SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.74 Million

Equities analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post sales of $45.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.02 million and the highest is $46.30 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $194.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.65 million to $195.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $216.50 million, with estimates ranging from $211.17 million to $220.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

