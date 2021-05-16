Secret Price Hits $2.70 on Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $188.40 million and $2.78 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.58 or 0.00718167 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00018052 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $942.72 or 0.01959103 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 183,427,056 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.