SEEN One Day Volume Reaches $17,291.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for $5.85 or 0.00012194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SEEN has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. SEEN has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $17,291.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00087273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.19 or 0.01077576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00113453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00062787 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

