Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SELB. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $2.98 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $337.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

