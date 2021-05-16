Selfkey 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.68 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Selfkey has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $60.55 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

