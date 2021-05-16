Selway Asset Management Has $18.28 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 10.6% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average is $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

