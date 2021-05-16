Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,961 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Sempra Energy worth $90,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

NYSE:SRE opened at $138.11 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average is $128.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.