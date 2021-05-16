Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.45 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $46.45 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00063807 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00039920 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012965 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

