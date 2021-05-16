Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Capitalization Tops $127.75 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $127.75 million and $2.26 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,545,267,428 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

