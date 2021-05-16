ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $460.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $352.07 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,752,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.