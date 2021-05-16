ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $460.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.07 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $515.43 and its 200-day moving average is $526.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

