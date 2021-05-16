ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.
Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $460.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.07 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $515.43 and its 200-day moving average is $526.09.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.