SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 214 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,286.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,203.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

