Shadows Hits Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001712 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shadows has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $576,803.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00088016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $515.65 or 0.01127051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00116597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.