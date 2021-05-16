Shard Trading Down 40.9% Over Last Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Shard has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $4,226.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

