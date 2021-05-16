Sharder (SS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $876,080.48

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 84.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 47.3% lower against the dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $876,080.48 and approximately $151.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sharder Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

