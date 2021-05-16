Shield Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.58 or 0.00015112 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $127,119.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00087190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00488990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00227435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $514.28 or 0.01181443 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040653 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

