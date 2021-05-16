Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Tops $7.82

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.82 or 0.00015969 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.76 million and $1.65 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00091806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.49 or 0.00513453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00232134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004905 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.42 or 0.01193179 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

