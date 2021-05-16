SHIELD (XSH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $80.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $247,123.86 and $80.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,149.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.11 or 0.07624384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.49 or 0.02522324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.54 or 0.00636633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00201183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.00810564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.21 or 0.00648417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.17 or 0.00563186 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.