Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $97.19 on Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $97.19 or 0.00215636 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $92.64 million and $3.12 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00089421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.23 or 0.00470871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.81 or 0.00232536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.68 or 0.01148577 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,173 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

