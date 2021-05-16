Showcase Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $352,082.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00089659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.90 or 0.00480893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00226855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.85 or 0.01149954 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,808,805 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.