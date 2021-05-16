Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) & Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Financial Analysis

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sibanye Stillwater and Rare Element Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.94%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Rare Element Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.71 $4.30 million N/A N/A Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$1.43 million N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Rare Element Resources N/A -59.01% -47.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Rare Element Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

