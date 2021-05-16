Signata Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Signata has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $141,232.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Signata has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Signata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.25 or 0.01121327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00116214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,372,383 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

