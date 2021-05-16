Signature Chain (SIGN) Market Cap Reaches $4.58 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Signature Chain has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $5,348.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00086516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.26 or 0.01094259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00063909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00114876 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

