Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 17,758 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 205,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $442,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 239.5% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.