Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

NYSE:HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.70 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

